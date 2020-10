You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Matt Hancock defends funding offer for Greater Manchester



Health Secretary Matt Hancock had defended the funding offered for Greater Manchester to enter the Tier 3 level of Covid-19 restrictions, and says it remains on the table for local leaders. Report by.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:22 Published 2 hours ago Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3



Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Greater Manchester mayorAndy Burnham as the region is moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.The Prime Minister only confirmed a £22 million.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 3 hours ago Andy Burnham on 'brutal, disgraceful' Tier 3 verdict for Greater Manchester



Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham reacts to the Government imposing Tier 3Covid-19 restrictions on the area. He said it was "brutal" that only£23million would be given to the region and that it is.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this