Four teenagers in custody after ‘stabbing incident’ in Cardiff city centre

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Four teenagers remain in custody while police have been granted special dispersal powers after a suspected stabbing attack in Cardiff city centre in which six people were injured.
