You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mayors react to Tier 3 rules in Bristol and Birmingham



Mayors responsible for two of England's biggest cities respond to news thattheir areas will be under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions from December 2.Marvin Rees is the mayor of Bristol, while Andy.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 20 hours ago Bristol to enter highest Tier 3 lockdown



Bristol will be one of the places with the highest COVID restrictions from Wednesday, with most of the South West in tier 2. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:41 Published 21 hours ago Public around England react to coronavirus tier news



Public reaction across England as it's announced three-tier coronavirusrestrictions are to be imposed from December 2. Birmingham, Manchester andNewcastle are among the locations which will be under.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Brighton set for Tier 2 Covid restrictions, it's understood THE Government is “all over the place” as it was announced that the second Covid lockdown would be lifted although Brighton is expected to be in tier two.

The Argus 1 day ago