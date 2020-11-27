Indian farmers face tear gas and batons as they continue to protest new laws

‘Can’t convince, so confuse’: Gadkari slams opposition over farmers’ protest



As farmers continue their protest against the new laws introduced by the Modi government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at the opposition and said that those who can’t convince are now.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49 Published 13 minutes ago

'Dilli Chalo': Bhupinder Hooda supports farmers protest, says their demands are valid



Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder S Hooda supported farmers' protest and said that they shouldn't have been treated so roughly and their demands are valid. "Farmers shouldn't have been treated.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:56 Published 1 hour ago