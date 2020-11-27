Indian farmers face tear gas and batons as they continue to protest new laws
Friday, 27 November 2020 () Thousands of Indian farmers faced tear gas and baton charges from police as they resumed their march to the capital to protest new laws they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings.
Farmers' protest continues at Shambhu border near Haryana's Ambala as police stopped them from proceeding to Delhi. Protestors pelted stones at the Shambhu border on November 26. Security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd gathered at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab,...
Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder S Hooda supported farmers' protest and said that they shouldn't have been treated so roughly and their demands are valid. "Farmers shouldn't have been treated..
As farmers continue their march to Delhi against new farm laws, All India Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Mohini Mohan Mishra on November 27 said if government has brought laws to support farmers,..