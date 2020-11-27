Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indian farmers face tear gas and batons as they continue to protest new laws

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Thousands of Indian farmers faced tear gas and baton charges from police as they resumed their march to the capital to protest new laws they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Farmers' protest continues at Shambhu border near Ambala

Farmers' protest continues at Shambhu border near Ambala 01:59

 Farmers' protest continues at Shambhu border near Haryana's Ambala as police stopped them from proceeding to Delhi. Protestors pelted stones at the Shambhu border on November 26. Security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd gathered at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Can’t convince, so confuse’: Gadkari slams opposition over farmers’ protest [Video]

‘Can’t convince, so confuse’: Gadkari slams opposition over farmers’ protest

As farmers continue their protest against the new laws introduced by the Modi government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at the opposition and said that those who can’t convince are now..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published
'Dilli Chalo': Bhupinder Hooda supports farmers protest, says their demands are valid [Video]

'Dilli Chalo': Bhupinder Hooda supports farmers protest, says their demands are valid

Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder S Hooda supported farmers' protest and said that they shouldn't have been treated so roughly and their demands are valid. "Farmers shouldn't have been treated..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:56Published
We welcome new farm laws but it has drawbacks also: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Secretary [Video]

We welcome new farm laws but it has drawbacks also: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Secretary

As farmers continue their march to Delhi against new farm laws, All India Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Mohini Mohan Mishra on November 27 said if government has brought laws to support farmers,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Clashes erupt as Indian farmers press on protests against new laws

 Police fired several rounds of tear gas at some places on the outskirts of Delhi
Khaleej Times