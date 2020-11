You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Laverne Cox Partners With Gold Bond on Skin Empowerment Campaign



Actress Laverne Cox joined Cheddar to discuss a partnership with Gold Bond for the #ChampionYourSkin campaign and efforts to support the transgender community. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:49 Published on October 5, 2020

Related news from verified sources Laverne Cox says 'it's not safe if you're a trans person' after attack The Orange is the New Black star was caught up in a "shocking" transphobic attack at the weekend.

BBC News 2 hours ago