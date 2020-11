You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Parker: Fulham working on penalties



Scott Parker reveals Fulham have been working on their penalties but puts no blame on Ivan Cavaleiro after his miss from the spot against Everton. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:29 Published 1 week ago Parker: Five subs wouldn't favour Fulham



Fulham boss Scott Parker admits the reintroduction of five subs in the Premier League wouldn't favour his side, but if it is proven to be better for player welfare then he would understand the.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago Parker hails 'important' win



Fulham boss Scott Parker praised his sides performance as they beat West Brom 2-0 at home thanks to goals from Ola Aina and Bobby Decordova-Reid. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:56 Published on November 2, 2020

Related news from verified sources Parker praises ‘courage’ shown by Fulham forwards in win over Leicester Scott Parker admitted it was a big "relief" for Fulham to beat Leicester after thanking his strikers for showing "courage".

Team Talk 35 minutes ago