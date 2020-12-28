Trump signs massive measure funding government and Covid relief
Monday, 28 December 2020 () President Donald Trump signed a 900 billion dollar (£664 billion) pandemic relief package on Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.
