Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump signs massive measure funding government and Covid relief

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump signed a 900 billion dollar (£664 billion) pandemic relief package on Sunday, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: After days of delay, Trump signs coronavirus relief bill

After days of delay, Trump signs coronavirus relief bill 02:14

 After letting critical benefits lapse for millions of jobless Americans and poising the government for a partial shutdown, President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion dollar coronavirus relief and government funding bill passed by Congress.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Push On To Get President Trump To Sign COVID-19 Stimulus Bill [Video]

Push On To Get President Trump To Sign COVID-19 Stimulus Bill

The president has refused overtures to do so, but without his signature the government could shut down at midnight on Monday. CBS2's Nancy Chen reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published
Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill [Video]

Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had harsh words on Sunday for President Donald Trump, saying Trump was 'unbelievably cruel.' Business Insider reports Sanders was irate at Trump for not signing the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
GOP senator: Trump will be remembered for chaos if he doesn't sign bill [Video]

GOP senator: Trump will be remembered for chaos if he doesn't sign bill

As President Donald Trump holds out on signing a coronavirus relief bill, GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Trump will be remembered for “chaos and misery” if he doesn’t sign the bill. CNN’s Jeremy..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

AP sources: Trump signs funding measure, averts shutdown

 WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and...
SeattlePI.com

Trump signs COVID relief, government-funding measure

 The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September
Hindu

Trump signs COVID relief bill to avert government shutdown

Trump signs COVID relief bill to avert government shutdown Donald Trump has signed a COVID relief and spending bill, averting a government shutdown that could have seen millions of Americans deprived of unemployment...
Sky News Also reported by •NPRNewsmaxBBC NewsCBS NewsNYTimes.comCBC.caUpworthyBelfast Telegraph