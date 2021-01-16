Middlesbrough v Birmingham City
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.Full Article
Birmingham City are at The Riverside Stadium this afternoon looking for their first win in eight games as they take on Neil..
Birmingham City are looking to return to winning ways against Middlesbrough on Saturday after a seven game winless run and FA Cup..
Birmingham City's next two opponents, Manchester City and Middlesbrough have been affected by positive coronavirus tests