Nicola Sturgeon Covid update LIVE as vaccine working 'spectacularly well'
A study of Scotland's vaccination programme by NHS experts has found it has already led to a drop in covid-related hospital admissions.Full Article
Official figures indicate vaccinations are reducing the death toll from coronavirus, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Scotland had vaccinated more than one million people against Covid-19.As of 8.30am on Thursday, 1,048,747 people have received..