Liverpool end losing streak with comfortable win at Sheffield United
Published
Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.Full Article
Published
Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.Full Article
Liverpool snapped a four-game Premier League losing streak to close back within two points of the top four as Curtis Jones and a..
It’s too early to say if Liverpool are back in business but a 2-0 win at Sheffield United will make Jurgen Klopp and Co. feel a..