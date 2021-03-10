Sarah Everard: Human remains found in Kent wood
Published
A body has been found in the search for missing Sarah Everard after a police officer was arrested on suspicion of her murderFull Article
Published
A body has been found in the search for missing Sarah Everard after a police officer was arrested on suspicion of her murderFull Article
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that detectives searching for Sarah Everard have discovered human remains in Kent.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has confirmed human remains have been found in a woodland area in Kent, as part of..