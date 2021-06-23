The UK Government is expected to make an announcement on the nation's traffic light system tomorrow afternoon.Full Article
Malta and Balearic Islands could be added to green list for travel this week
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Malta set to join green list with Balearic Islands also considered
Tamworth Herald
The move - widely considered a 'game-changer' and set to boost holidaymakers' hopes of a summer trip away - will be widely welcomed
-
British travel industry urges swifter reopening of sector
SeattlePI.com
-
Malta and Balearic Islands ‘could be added to green travel list’
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
Red list countries in full as government reviews travel on June 24
As many as 10 countries are reportedly in the running to be added to the green list - including major holiday destinations like the..
Tamworth Herald
Travel industry anger as Germans flock to Majorca
The bosses of two travel firms say the Balearic islands should be on the green list for safe travel.
BBC News