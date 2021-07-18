The Open day four: History repeating for Louis Oosthuizen?
Louis Oosthuizen headed into the final round of the 149th Open with a one-shot lead on Sunday, 11 years to the day since he lifted the Claret Jug at St Andrews.Full Article
Louis Oosthuizen will take a two-shot lead into the third round of the 149th Open after recording the lowest halfway total in..