Places passengers regularly touch such as escalator handles, ticket machines and benches were swabbed.Full Article
No trace of Covid found in railway stations and on trains
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tests at England's major railway stations and on trains reveal no traces of COVID-19
Sky News
Tests at four major railway stations in England and on intercity train services revealed no traces of COVID-19, National Rail has..
No Covid traces found in railway stations or trains
BBC Local News