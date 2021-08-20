Alex Cole-Hamilton named new Scottish Liberal Democrats leader
Alex Cole-Hamilton has been named the new leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, succeeding Willie Rennie.Full Article
The Edinburgh Western MSP will now lead the four Liberal Democrats in the Scottish Parliament.
BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- The MSP is the only candidate to succeed Willie Rennie as the Scottish Liberal..