Ahead of the Labour conference Keir Starmer has set out plans to change the rules on electing the party leader in a move which has angered trade unions and the left-wing.Full Article
Keir Starmer sets up battle with Labour left on leadership contest rules
Keir Starmer takes on Labour left over leadership contest rules
Opposition party leader wants to end one-member-one-vote and give MPs a bigger role in the election process
Starmer risks Labour ‘civil war’ with plans to shake up leadership vote rules
Sir Keir Starmer looks set for a battle with Labour’s left-wing over plans to reform the way the party’s leader is elected.
