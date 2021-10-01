Police boss apologises ‘wholeheartedly’ for Sarah Everard remarks
A police boss who said women “need to be streetwise” about arrests in the wake of the Sarah Everard case has apologised for his remarks.Full Article
There's been a huge backlash against Philip Allott
Commissioner Philip Allott says women should be educated about police powers and legal process.