The Footie Show – Mark and AJ – Aston Villa Review, Leeds United Preview and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Latest TV News Editor, Mark Walker and Sports Journalist, AJ Wood chat about Brighton and Hove Albion vs Aston Villa on the 20th November, the Leeds United game on the 27th November and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s firing by Manchester United following their 4-1 defeat against Watford.



