The man presented a phony limb for a jab ahead of new Covid rules to enter restaurants, cinemas, theatres and other venues in ItalyFull Article
Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get Covid pass in Italy
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Italian dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass
SeattlePI.com
MILAN (AP) — A dentist in Italy faces possible criminal charges after trying to receive a coronavirus vaccine in a fake arm made..
Advertisement
More coverage
Fake news: Man caught after trying to get COVID jab in prosthetic arm
"He thought he could cheat the system and thus obtain the green pass without actually having had the vaccine."
euronews