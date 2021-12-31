New Year's Eve 2021 live as people prepare to see in 2022 with restrictions in place
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Europe's shared notes and coins turn 20 at New Year's
SeattlePI.com
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is celebrating the 20th anniversary of euro notes and coins as member..
-
Live updates: Israel begins administering 4th vaccine dose
SeattlePI.com
-
New virus infections driven by omicron soar in Australia
SeattlePI.com
-
Revelers await return to NYC's Times Square to usher in 2022
SeattlePI.com
-
Scholz to Germans: Let's all help to defeat COVID in 2022
SeattlePI.com
Advertisement
More coverage
What people in Wales said about heading to England to party for New Year's Eve
Wales Online
We asked readers whether they would be crossing the border to ring in the New Year following the tighter restrictions in Wales -..