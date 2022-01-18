A man has been arrested in relation to the murder of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy.Full Article
Man arrested in relation to Ashling Murphy murder investigation
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ashling Murphy: Further arrest in murder investigation
BBC News
Irish police are questioning a man about withholding information over the killing of Ashling Murphy.
-
Second man arrested in Ashling Murphy murder probe
Belfast Telegraph
-
Second man arrested by police in Ashling Murphy murder probe
Sky News
-
Man remains in custody in Ashling Murphy murder probe
Belfast Telegraph
-
Police arrest man in Ashling Murphy murder investigation
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Ashling Murphy murder: Gardai seek information on man in black tracksuit with a large white stripe or writing on the side
Gardaí have this evening issued a description of a man they want to speak to in relation to the murder of Ashling Murphy, the..
Belfast Telegraph
Ashling Murphy: 'Significant progress' made in murder investigation
Police release the description of a man they want to speak to in relation to her murder.
BBC News