UK inflation hits near-30 year high as food prices surge
Published
Britain’s rate of inflation has rocketed to its highest level for nearly 30 years as the cost-of-living squeeze intensified, according to official figures.Full Article
Published
Britain’s rate of inflation has rocketed to its highest level for nearly 30 years as the cost-of-living squeeze intensified, according to official figures.Full Article
The Bank of England has forecast inflation to hit 6% in April
Watch VideoAmericans, beset by lack of product choices, rising prices and the arrival of Omicron, sharply cut their spending in..