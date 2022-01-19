Covid self-isolation period to be reduced from seven days to five in NI
Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan has indicated that the self-isolation period for Covid-19 will reduce from seven days to five.Full Article
On Monday, the isolation period will reduce to five full days with two negative tests.
Days after reducing the self-isolation period to five days, the Prime Minister is eager to scrap quarantine all together.