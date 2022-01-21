Australian Open: Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski both progress in men's doubles
Published
Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares come from a set down to reach the third round of the Australian Open men's doubles.Full Article
Published
Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares come from a set down to reach the third round of the Australian Open men's doubles.Full Article
Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares are beaten by Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in the men's..
BBC Local News: London -- Joe Salisbury is among the British players to progress in the doubles at the Australian Open, with Jamie..