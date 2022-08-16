Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak devoid of ideas to help Scots facing terrifying energy bills

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak devoid of ideas to help Scots facing terrifying energy bills

Daily Record

Published

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss ruled out allowing Nicola Sturgeon to hold a second independence referendum next year and claimed they would continue to support Brexit.

Full Article