Italian far-right leader says she is ready to govern
Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has said she and her allies have asked the nation’s President to give her the mandate to assemble a new government.Full Article
Brothers of Italy leader, Giorgia Meloni, is set to become the first Italian woman to lead the nation as a center right coalition..