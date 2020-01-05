5 dead and over 60 injured in Pennsylvania highway pile-up Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Five people were killed and at least 60 injured after a massive pile-up that state police called a "chain reaction crash" near Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania and nearly 100 miles of the highway was closed in both directions. Hilary Lane reports. 👓 View full article

