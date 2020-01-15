Rachel Brosnahan Meets Thanos in James Corden’s ‘Marvel’s Mrs Maisel’ Parody (Video)

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Iron Man is tough, but only Rachel Brosnahan’s Mrs. Maisel has ever had to perform stand-up in New York comedy clubs as a 1950s Jewish housewife.



In a sketch on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” Tuesday, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Brosnahan joined Marvel’s Cinematic Universe in an incredible mashup of the biggest thing on TV with the biggest thing in film: “Marvel’s Mrs. Maisel.” And though she’s gone toe-to-toe with hecklers and Susie Myerson, she faces her toughest competition yet in Thanos.



“Va va voom! Look at those rocks. Is there a Mrs. Thanos,” Brosnahan asks the warlord as he acquires the Infinity Gauntlet.



*Also Read:* 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Season 3 Was Watched by 3.2 Million Viewers Its First Week, Nielsen Says



Yes, like all the great movies based on a pun such as “The Santa Clause” and “Gnomeo and Juliet,” Corden inserted Mrs. Maisel into the MCU and starred in the sketch as a tireless director for Marvel (we hear “Doctor Strange 2” is looking for one).



“This film is my follow-up to ‘Cats!’ I’ve got a reputation to live up to,” Corden said. “We had to scrap half a day of production because Mrs. Maisel kept asking Thor if his hammer was circumcised.”



It’s admittedly pretty hilarious seeing Midge use Captain America’s shield to sun tan or to ask the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man if he knows any of the other Spidermans who go to temple with her family.



