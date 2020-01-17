Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Hank Azaria Will No Longer Voice Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

NYTimes.com Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The voice actor is stepping away from a character who has been criticized as a racial stereotype, but it is unclear whether the convenience-store owner is being erased from the cartoon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

The Simpsons' Hank Azaria Says He'll No Longer Voice Apu After Controversy

Hank Azaria is leaving his role as Apu on The Simpsons after voicing the character for over 30 years. It's been nearly two years since Hari Kondabolu's TruTV...
E! Online

The Simpsons actor Hank Azaria says he won't be voicing Apu anymore

Hank Azaria will no longer voice the character of Apu on The Simpsons after long-running complaints from those of South Asian descent.
SBS


Tweets about this

HopClear

HopClear Apu will no longer be voiced by white actor Hank Azaria https://t.co/1513Iiikb0 https://t.co/qeYWVuRMdR 2 minutes ago

JoshJoestar3

Asuka Langley's cum dump RT @IGN: Long-time Simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria will no longer be the voice of Apu. https://t.co/wg4k1riz5t https://t.co/cdAnSai4f1 2 minutes ago

animegamelovr63

Julian Fishman RT @ComicBook: After more than 30 seasons, #HankAzaria will no longer voice #Apu on #TheSimpsons: https://t.co/KmKnutp73r https://t.co/Lec5… 2 minutes ago

StacyMichelleB

Stacy Michelle Barrington "Hank Azaria says he will no longer voice Apu on The Simpsons" https://t.co/AaCafcpz3a 3 minutes ago

torymarshman

Victoria Marshman My latest blog post: Hank Azaria Will No Longer Voice Apu on ‘The Simpsons’ by JULIA JACOBS https://t.co/Tfr22mr14c 3 minutes ago

TweetsByBritt

It’s Just Britt 😏 Another one bites the dust. Hank Azaria says he will no longer voice Apu on The Simpsons https://t.co/sZ5YdvKjoD 4 minutes ago

_JVLIEN

Julien Hank Azaria says he will no longer voice Apu on The Simpsons https://t.co/LD5Qk5g5Aw 4 minutes ago

BurkhartBrandon

Brandon Impartial Justice Burkhart The good news is, Hank Azaria will no longer do the voice of Apu on The SImpsons. The bad news is, the part will no… https://t.co/j7WZ4TslqV 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.