Kobe Bryant's daughter Gianna dies alongside NBA legend father

CBS News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Thirteen-year-old Gianna "Gigi" Bryant was an aspiring basketball player.
News video: Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash 00:25

 Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a California helicopter crash this morning

Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Wiki: Facts About Kobe Bryant’s Wife After His and Daughter’s Tragic Death

NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna were among nine people tragically killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Bryant was not only the...
Earn The Necklace

Kobe Bryant: Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift and others mourn the NBA superstar's demise

Hollywood stars are shocked at the sudden demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in an accident. Celebs in Los Angeles took to social media to...
Bollywood Life

walalahoi

Walalahoi Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Die In Helicopter Crash https://t.co/3hrNzTnVPY 2 seconds ago

joyboy1995

Moe RT @CBSThisMorning: In addition to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, @CBSNews has identified the other victims of the deadly helicopter… 2 seconds ago

AmehZeGoof

RIP SULLI / RIP GOO HARA JUSTICE FOR GOO HARA RT @MayorOfLA: Lights for a legend. Los Angeles City Hall lit in purple and gold starting at 8:24 p.m. this evening in honor of Kobe Bryan… 2 seconds ago

CuisineCandy

CandyCuisine RT @realDonaldTrump: Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He… 2 seconds ago

SureshK78057443

அஜித் சுரேஷ் RT @sachin_rt: Saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna & others on-board the helicopter. My condolence… 2 seconds ago

TheSharliana

LIN | リン | 엘라엔 (린) RT @FrancesWangTV: Someone compiled videos of Kobe Bryant & his daughter Gianna to “Its So Hard To Say Goodbye” & it’s just too sad 😓💔 http… 2 seconds ago

JetrinR

Jet RT @WhitecapsCCBL: We are heartbroken and shocked to learn that our former head coach, John Altobelli along with his wife Keri and daughter… 2 seconds ago

HashirShah18

Hashir Shah RT @timesofindia: #KobeBryant passes away: @AnushkaSharma pens a heartfelt note via @etimes https://t.co/MTPiXSYvab 3 seconds ago

