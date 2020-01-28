F.D.A. Warns Purell to Stop Claiming It Can Prevent Ebola or Flu

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The Food and Drug Administration told the maker of Purell hand sanitizers to discontinue marketing campaigns that the agency complained also included claims for avoiding illness from other viruses. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published FDA To Purell: Stop Claiming Hand Sanitizer Can Protect Users From Ebola, MRSA 00:42 The Food and Drug Administration has sent a letter of warning to Gojo Industries, Purell's parent company. The letter tells the company to stop claiming that its hand sanitizer can prevent diseases like Ebola and MRSA. The letter said the company had no evidence to support various claims made on...