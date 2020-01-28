Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

F.D.A. Warns Purell to Stop Claiming It Can Prevent Ebola or Flu

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Food and Drug Administration told the maker of Purell hand sanitizers to discontinue marketing campaigns that the agency complained also included claims for avoiding illness from other viruses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: FDA To Purell: Stop Claiming Hand Sanitizer Can Protect Users From Ebola, MRSA

FDA To Purell: Stop Claiming Hand Sanitizer Can Protect Users From Ebola, MRSA 00:42

 The Food and Drug Administration has sent a letter of warning to Gojo Industries, Purell's parent company. The letter tells the company to stop claiming that its hand sanitizer can prevent diseases like Ebola and MRSA. The letter said the company had no evidence to support various claims made on...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

FDA to Purell: Stop claiming your hand sanitizers eliminate Ebola, the flu

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is giving the maker of Purell products a stern warning: Stop making unproven claims that over-the-counter hand sanitizers...
CTV News

FDA warns Purell to stop claiming its hand sanitizers prevent Ebola and the flu

The FDA sent a warning letter to the maker of Purell for inappropriately marketing the hand sanitizer as a way to prevent an array of diseases.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.