ralph hernandez RT @NBCPolitics: Sen. Murkowski on her vote against witnesses: "I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Sen… 8 seconds ago

quinn wreggelsworth RT @cristinalaila1: Give it up you hack. Murkowski just announced she will vote AGAINST new witnesses which means Bolton is BLOCKED. GAME O… 8 seconds ago

Jeremy Danford RT @JuddLegum: Another stunningly illogical rationale. Murkowski says there is not going to be a fair trial in the Senate and therefore wil… 11 seconds ago

Jim Lee 🇬🇧🇨🇦🇺🇸 RT @ABCPolitics: BREAKING: GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski: "I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the sh… 12 seconds ago

Lilly VonSchtupps Dad 🇺🇸🇺🇸 DEBOOSTED RT @sxdoc: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski came out Friday AGAINST calling witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial, assuring Senate… 13 seconds ago

Tina Liggio Rizzo RT @MonaSalama_: Sen. Murkowski will vote against subpoenas of new witnesses giving Republicans 51 votes to wrap up the impeachment trial… 17 seconds ago

ChicagoShirl RT @TheFaxMatter: Double-talking Chicken shit... GOP Sen. Murkowski says she will vote against witnesses, calls impeachment articles 'rush… 22 seconds ago