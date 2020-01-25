President Trump likely to be acquitted in impeachment trial

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

President Trump’s impeachment trial will come to an end Wednesday, and the president is likely to be acquitted. In a traditional pre-Super Bowl presidential interview, Mr. Trump said impeachment has taken a toll and doubted whether he can work with Democrats going forward. Weijia Jiang reports on the impact of the trial ahead of the State of the Union Tuesday night. 👓 View full article

