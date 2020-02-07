Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New York City > Judging heats up on second day of New York's Westminster Dog Show

Judging heats up on second day of New York's Westminster Dog Show

Reuters Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Judging at New York's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show begins in earnest on Monday, the second day of competition in the annual showcase for pedigree canines, which culminates with the awarding of "Best in Show" on Tuesday evening.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: The Westminster Dog Show Has Crowned the Canine King or Queen 142 Years Running

The Westminster Dog Show Has Crowned the Canine King or Queen 142 Years Running 00:59

 A new year means new dogs, a new breed and maybe even new controversy. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has de-“tails.”

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Supernanny Returns to Help a New Generation of Families | The Balancing Act [Video]Supernanny Returns to Help a New Generation of Families | The Balancing Act

Jo Frost is back to help stressed-out parents tackle new issues faced by modern-day families on the newest season of Supernanny.With a recipe of honest, direct and nurturing support, Jo offers..

Credit: Rant Sports     Duration: 05:03Published

Meet Yukon: Saved by a good Samaritan, now waiting for forever home [Video]Meet Yukon: Saved by a good Samaritan, now waiting for forever home

The Niagara SPCA is now providing Yukon with the care he needs. They say he's gotten healthier and stronger within just days of coming into the shelter.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judging heats up on 2nd day of New York's Westminster Dog Show

Judging at New York's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show begins in earnest on Monday, the second day of competition in the annual showcase for pedigree canines,...
Reuters India Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX SportsUSATODAY.com

Westminster Dog Show: The funniest photos from the 144th annual competition

The 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show goes from Feb. 8 through Feb. 11 in New York City.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS 2

Tweets about this

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Judging heats up on second day of New York's Westminster Dog Show https://t.co/2bwUAp2hEt 6 minutes ago

RTGBreaking

RTGNews Judging heats up on second day of New York's Westminster Dog Show #US | #RTGNews 7 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Judging heats up on second day of New York’s Westminster Dog Show https://t.co/4rS0VjfdyX #news 11 minutes ago

confusenet

confusenet.com Judging heats up on second day of New York’s Westminster Dog Show https://t.co/ca3HW9NlMp 14 minutes ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report NEW YORK (Reuters) - Judging at New York’s Westmin.... https://t.co/0JkMT4D4wJ #keepitlockd 17 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Judging Heats up on Second Day of New York's Westminster Dog Show - https://t.co/b17sBH5q81 22 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Judging heats up on second day of New York’s Westminster Dog Show https://t.co/0mU9ZeEQ3N https://t.co/40qpqJ7AHe 25 minutes ago

earlduncand

Earl Duncan "Judging Heats Up on Second Day of New York's Westminster Dog Show" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/SGbkqDQ15S 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.