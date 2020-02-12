Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Donald Trump > Trump Praises Attorney General for Intervening in Stone Case

Trump Praises Attorney General for Intervening in Stone Case

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The Justice Department had moved against its own prosecutors to recommend a shorter sentence for one of President Trump’s friends, Roger J. Stone Jr.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case

Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case 01:12

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be allowed to do so.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

4 Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Backtracks On Sentencing [Video]4 Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Backtracks On Sentencing

CBS4's Hank Tester reports it could all be tied to a tweet from President Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:43Published

Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone [Video]Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday abruptly moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican operative and long-time Trump adviser Roger..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

White House Spox Denies Trump Asked Barr to Interfere in Stone Sentencing: ‘That’s Just Ludicrous!’

White House Deputy Press Secretary *Hogan Gidley* profusely denied the "ludicrous" idea that President *Donald Trump* had Attorney General *William Barr*...
Mediaite Also reported by •Reuters

Showing a post-acquittal bravado, Trump appears to applaud his attorney general for helping Roger Stone

Lacking votes to stop the president, Chuck Schumer seeks another inspector general probe
Independent


Tweets about this

JSBrklyn

Jeff Schneider RT @nprpolitics: A day after the Justice Department intervened to seek a shorter sentence for longtime Trump ally Roger Stone, and four fed… 4 seconds ago

AnOldLefty

Madman In A Blue Box ~Rule 1: The Doctor lies ~ NPR: Trump Praises Attorney General Barr For 'Taking Charge' Of Roger Stone Case. https://t.co/A4SjX1DpAy via @GoogleNews 17 seconds ago

djkentuckyham

djkentuckyham Please wake me from this nightmare of Donald Trump! Trump Praises Attorney General Barr For 'Taking Charge' Of Roge… https://t.co/LpkkzvkpUI 30 seconds ago

DoughBoyBryan

Rutabaga Rabbowitz RT @NPR: President Trump praised Attorney General Bill Barr "for taking charge" of the Roger Stone case — following four federal prosecutor… 2 minutes ago

GeneBryant2

Gene Bryant Trump Praises Attorney General Barr For 'Taking Charge' Of Roger Stone Case https://t.co/YTTbh9zSAe 3 minutes ago

norman_oro

Norman Oro Do I find NPR's news coverage of President Trump's interference in Roger Stone's sentencing troubling? Yes. All the… https://t.co/oVP7ayf7Gy 3 minutes ago

MOTRPolitics1

MOTR Politics Trump praises Barr for being a dishonest Attorney General. https://t.co/PBQdt1ZVIW 4 minutes ago

JensRecknagel

Jens Trump Praises Attorney General Barr For 'Taking Charge' Of Roger Stone Case https://t.co/xw2b247e4b 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.