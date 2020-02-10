Global  

Trump Claims Roger Stone’s Jury Was Tainted by Bias

NYTimes.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
President Trump takes up a claim by his longtime friend Roger Stone, which was rejected by the judge.
News video: Multi-Year Sentencing For Roger Stone?

Multi-Year Sentencing For Roger Stone? 02:07

 CBS4's Hank Tester reports federal prosecutors are seeking seven to nine years for the former Donald Trump ally.

DOJ’s Unorthodox Intervention In Stone’s Sentencing [Video]DOJ’s Unorthodox Intervention In Stone’s Sentencing

The Department of Justice abruptly shortened Roger Stone’s recommended sentence after Trump publicly criticized the process. But the downgraded sentencing has prompted allegations of political..

Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants [Video]Trump claims 'legal right' to order William Barr to do anything he wants

President Trump on Friday asserted he has the "legal right" to order Attorney General Bill Barr to do anything he wants in criminal cases handled by the Justice Department.

Tucker Carlson Goes to the Mat for Roger Stone: Trump Could Save His Life and ‘End This Nonsense Forever’ With a Pardon

Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a direct plea to President Donald Trump Wednesday night on his show to pardon longtime Trump ally and dirty trickster Roger...
Feds seek 7 to 9 years in prison for Trump ally Roger Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence President Donald Trump’s confidant Roger Stone to serve between 7 and 9 years in prison...
