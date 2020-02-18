Global  

Donald Trump Congratulates Bernie Sanders On Nevada Amid Even More Caucus Woes: ‘Don’t Let Them Take It Away From You’

Daily Caller Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Trump Trolls Bernie And Democrats Amid More Caucus Woes In Nevada
News video: Trump Congratulates 'Crazy Bernie' After Nevada Win

Trump Congratulates 'Crazy Bernie' After Nevada Win 01:09

 Trump Congratulates 'Crazy Bernie' After Nevada Win The President tweeted a response to the Vermont Senator's successful Nevada caucuses win on Saturday. President Trump, Twitter Trump's tweet was likely referring to the Democratic National Committee (DNC). He has frequently suggested that the DNC...

Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing [Video]Sanders wins big in Nevada with diverse backing

Bernie Sanders secured a decisive victory on Saturday in the Nevada caucuses with broad-based support that suggests his surging campaign is attracting support from outside its long-standing base. David..

Bloomberg, Sanders Under Attack At Democrats' Nevada Debate [Video]Bloomberg, Sanders Under Attack At Democrats' Nevada Debate

From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised new questions about Bernie Sanders' take-no-prisoners politics in a contentious..

Bloomberg’s 2016 Remarks on Farmers, in Context

Bloomberg’s 2016 Remarks on Farmers, in ContextThe supporters of President Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders claim Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg insulted farmers in a 2016 video. The...
Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes US Democratic lead

Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes US Democratic leadBernie Sanders scored a commanding victory in Nevada's presidential caucuses, cementing his status as the Democrats' national front-runner but escalating...
Tweets about this

QueenPeace2017

Queen RT @thisisinsider: Donald Trump congratulated 'crazy' Bernie Sanders on his win in the Nevada caucus https://t.co/JDg96gpeIn 19 minutes ago

geoffsworlduk

GEOFF'S WORL D U K RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. Bernie celebrates huge Nevada caucuses win with 'future first lady' Jane: Donald Trump congratulates 'Crazy' Sander… https://t.co/YNCXIrqH7N 1 hour ago

thisisinsider

Insider Donald Trump congratulated 'crazy' Bernie Sanders on his win in the Nevada caucus https://t.co/JDg96gpeIn 1 hour ago

mynews2020

Ⓜ️¥🆕$2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ Progressive firebrand Bernie Sanders claimed a decisive victory Saturday in the Nevada caucuses, solidifying his fr… https://t.co/kwBvqJ6z8m 2 hours ago

mzee26

mzee26 Donald Trump Congratulates Bernie Sanders On Nevada Amid Even More Caucus Woes: ‘Don’t Let Them Take It Away From Y… https://t.co/WS7MPfoqWJ 4 hours ago

TheStatesmanLtd

The Statesman #DonaldTrump congratulates Democrat #BernieSanders for #Nevada caucuses win https://t.co/42xhoBH9ju 5 hours ago

Manuel17281370

Manuel Donald Trump Congratulates Bernie Sanders On Nevada Amid Even More Caucus Woes: ‘Don’t Let Them Take It Away From Y… https://t.co/M6nnJVI5iR 5 hours ago

EagleGuardian2

EagleGuardian RT @davidlgutman: Warren congratulates Bernie for winning Nevada and then immediately switches to attack on Bloomberg. "He argues that he i… 5 hours ago

