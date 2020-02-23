Global  

C.D.C. Officials Warn of Coronavirus Outbreaks in the U.S.

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Clusters of infection are likely in American communities, health officials said. Some lawmakers questioned whether the nation is prepared.
News video: Coronavirus epidemic: China may cancel parliament session

Coronavirus epidemic: China may cancel parliament session 02:19

 The move would allow government officials to concentrate on controlling the coronavirus outbreak.

US health officials: 'When, not if' coronavirus reaches US

What is not known, officials said, is when it will arrive and how severe a US outbreak might be.
'This might be bad': US officials finally admit Coronavirus will be pandemic with schools and businesses forced to close

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined on Tuesday what schools and businesses would need to do if the coronavirus reaches pandemic...
Independent

