House approves $8 million emergency bill to fight coronavirus

CBS News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The House has approved an emergency bill to spend more than $8 billion to fight the coronavirus. The president met with United Airlines executives to cut the number of flights within the U.S. by 10%. Paula Reid reports.
News video: Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump

Coronavirus has 'got the world aflutter': Trump 01:40

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that six to eight weeks ago no one had heard of the coronavirus, but now it's 'got the world aflutter'. Trump added that the emergency measure to battle the spreading coronavirus would appropriate about $8.5 billion - far above the $2.5 billion he initially...

