Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > South by Southwest > South by Southwest Is Canceled as Coronavirus Fears Scuttle Festival

South by Southwest Is Canceled as Coronavirus Fears Scuttle Festival

NYTimes.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to arrive in Austin next week, but a number of companies had pulled out and on Friday, city officials called off the whole event.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: South By Southwest Festival Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

South By Southwest Festival Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears 01:14

 Just one week ahead of the festival, city and county authorities declared a &quot;local state of disaster&quot; and banned events of 2,500 people or more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SXSW 2020 Canceled For 1st Time In 34 Years Over Coronavirus [Video]SXSW 2020 Canceled For 1st Time In 34 Years Over Coronavirus

AUSTIN, TX – Shortly after the Beastie Boys, Ozzy Osbourne and Trent Reznor announced they’d pulled out of the annual South By Southwest music festival, the Austin-based event has been canceled...

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:13Published

South By Southwest Canceled In Austin Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]South By Southwest Canceled In Austin Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The City of Austin has canceled the March dates for South By Southwest the festival announced Friday. The announcement comes as the concert industry continues to monitor growing coronavirus concerns..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

TRNSMT fans coronavirus fears that festival could be cancelled

TRNSMT fans coronavirus fears that festival could be cancelledSix people have tested positive for Covid-19 which has already claimed the lives of thousands across the globe.
Daily Record

Facebook pulls out of South by Southwest festival over coronavirus fears

Facebook Inc is pulling out of this year's South by Southwest (SXSW) music and tech festival over growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesperson...
Reuters


Tweets about this

mandycantu

MC RT @MarketWatch: This is the first time in 34 years that SXSW will not take place. It would have pumped about $356 million into the local… 11 seconds ago

anna_mc

Anna @ Wales Comic Con! RT @NPR: South by Southwest — the annual technology, music and film festival — has been canceled over concerns about the spread of the coro… 29 seconds ago

NaggingNurse

Lisa🆘 RT @Rahafox5: The Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Tomorrowland Winter in France & South by Southwest Festival in Texas all canceled due to #… 35 seconds ago

WPKat

Kathleen RT @business: Nebraska and Kentucky reported their first coronavirus cases. 25 U.S. states have now reported infections https://t.co/OABykR… 44 seconds ago

famaramaMBBS

Reviewer #2 RT @DGlaucomflecken: Events with large crowds like south by southwest are being canceled amid coronavirus fears, yet general surgery mornin… 1 minute ago

florezg

Horacio Florez RT @CNNBusiness: JUST IN: South by Southwest, the annual tech, film and music conference in Austin, has officially been canceled because of… 1 minute ago

EIizabethWence

Elizabeth Wence RT @ABC: JUST IN: South by Southwest canceled, "local disaster" declared in Austin, Texas, amid growing coronavirus fears, Austin mayor ann… 1 minute ago

RiderBabe52

🌊⚓SaveOurPlanet⚓🌊 RT @USATODAY: For the first time in 34 years, music, film and tech conference South by Southwest has been canceled due to coronavirus conce… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.