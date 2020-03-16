Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Democratic Party (United States) > Arizona Primary: When Voting During a Pandemic Is a Way to Feel Normal

Arizona Primary: When Voting During a Pandemic Is a Way to Feel Normal

NYTimes.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Arizona’s primary is on Tuesday, and Democrats there are holding onto the idea that they still have control over something: “I want to believe that voting takes away some of the fear.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden wins primary elections in Florida, Illinois and Arizona

Democratic voters gave Joe Biden a clean sweep in three primary states on Tuesday. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the polls were open in Florida, Illinois and...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.