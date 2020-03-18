Global  

Marie Newman on Her Big Victory: ‘You Have to Be in Alignment With Your District’

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
In a triumph for progressives, Ms. Newman defeated longtime Representative Dan Lipinski, a conservative Democrat, in an Illinois primary.
