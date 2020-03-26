ER doctor treating coronavirus shares grim details of dying patients, lack of ventilators

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

In New York, where nearly half of the U.S.'s reported coronavirus cases are, one hospital saw 13 deaths in just one day. An ER doctor at the hospital told The New York Times that they had to get a "refrigerated truck" to store the bodies of dying patients as they scramble to keep up with the wave of cases. David Begnaud reports on the doctor's grim account and the hospital's struggle to get more life-saving ventilators. 👓 View full article

