ER doctor treating coronavirus shares grim details of dying patients, lack of ventilators

CBS News Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
In New York, where nearly half of the U.S.'s reported coronavirus cases are, one hospital saw 13 deaths in just one day. An ER doctor at the hospital told The New York Times that they had to get a "refrigerated truck" to store the bodies of dying patients as they scramble to keep up with the wave of cases. David Begnaud reports on the doctor's grim account and the hospital's struggle to get more life-saving ventilators.
News video: ER Doctor Explains How They're Handling COVID-19

ER Doctor Explains How They're Handling COVID-19 08:34

 Epidemic expert Dr. Seema Yasmin interviews emergency room physician Dr. Cedric Dark about COVID-19's effect on the city of Houston, Texas. Dr. Dark talks about how the city is handling the pandemic, and what measures they are beginning to take in preparation for the worst.

