Chris Hemsworth Battles Through a War Zone to Rescue a Drug Kingpin’s Child in ‘Extraction’ Trailer (Video)

Chris Hemsworth reteams with “Avengers: Endgame” directors the Russo brothers in “Extraction,” whose trailer just dropped. In the action thriller, Hemsworth is still playing the hero, but his character is a lot more grizzled than Thor.



“Extraction” stars Hemsworth as a black market mercenary who takes a job to rescue a drug kingpin’s teenage son from a warring gang, only to get stuck in the crossfire and constantly on the run with the kid when the city goes on lockdown.



But Hemsworth has something of a death wish in the film for his tortured past, and he definitely doesn’t view himself as the hero.



“You rescue people,” the boy says to Hemsworth in the trailer for “Extraction.” “Sometimes. Sometimes I do other things,” he replies.



*Also Read:* Chris Hemsworth, Darren Aronofsky Team for Nat Geo Fitness Docuseries 'Limitless'



“Extraction” is produced by Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO Films and is directed by Sam Hargrave, a stunt coordinator on all the “Avengers” films. The story is based on Joe Russo’s own script and graphic novel called “Ciudad,” and it also stars David Harbour and Golshifteh Farahani.



“Extraction” is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.



Netflix will release “Extraction” on its streaming service on April 24. Watch the first trailer for the film above,



