Singer John Prine dies at age 73 from complication from the coronavirus

SFGate Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The gravelly voiced, country-folk singer John Prine died of complications related to COVID-19 at Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was 73 years old.
