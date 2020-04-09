Can Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden Unite the Democratic Party?

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign on Wednesday. Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumptive nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. Sanders was a democratic socialist who promised to lead a grassroots political revolution...
