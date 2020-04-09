Global  

Can Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden Unite the Democratic Party?

NYTimes.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
If the last stretch of the Sanders campaign was any indication, a focus on defeating President Trump — “a matter of life and death” — could do it.
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Bernie Sanders Has Ended His Bid For The Democratic Nomination

Bernie Sanders Has Ended His Bid For The Democratic Nomination 00:26

 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign on Wednesday. Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumptive nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. Sanders was a democratic socialist who promised to lead a grassroots political revolution...

Freeangel462

Angela Frey RT @mmpadellan: Now that Sen. Bernie Sanders has dropped out of the Presidential race, his next speech is CRITICAL. He needs to give Joe B… 10 minutes ago

TonyZ3001

TonyZ 🏳️‍🌈👤♒🧟‍♂️🌈 RT @OpenMindedBunny: With Bernie out of the race it’s time for people to unite behind Biden. I liked Sanders, I liked Warren, Harris, Yang,… 16 minutes ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Can Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden Unite the Democratic Party? - https://t.co/RpZLlk4l6r #LatestComments 29 minutes ago

diypotus

DIYPOTUS Can Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden Unite the Democratic Party? - https://t.co/fJ32G02w0n - #uspolitics #trump #potus #Election2020 36 minutes ago

LeftWing_b

Left-wing PLOW Can Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden Unite the Democratic Party? https://t.co/R01HZ5p5UV +1 WonkBot #LeftWing #Politics 37 minutes ago

Antonio_Amaro96

António Amaro RT @TheEconomist: Donald Trump is now trying to unite Bernie Sanders's supporters in grievance against the Democratic establishment https:/… 52 minutes ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Can Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden Unite the Democratic Party? https://t.co/HOf8Q9RgMq 1 hour ago

garjunp

Azzubhai Can Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden Unite the Democratic Party? by BY MARK LEIBOVICH https://t.co/ATTqkvpsln https://t.co/LgM10NPx2L 1 hour ago

