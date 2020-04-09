Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Chicago jail becomes top coronavirus hot spot, exceeding cases aboard USS Roosevelt

Chicago jail becomes top coronavirus hot spot, exceeding cases aboard USS Roosevelt

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
A major jail in Chicago is now considered the top hotspot for coronavirus cases in the nation, exceeding the number of infections recorded aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a containment zone in New Rochelle, N.Y., and a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., according to a report published Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Chicago jail becomes top coronavirus hot spot, exceeding cases aboard USS Roosevelt | Fox News https://t.co/AdwT5TXj3a 20 seconds ago

DAYUNITEDSTATES

Jim Chicago jail becomes top coronavirus hot spot, exceeding cases aboard USS Roosevelt https://t.co/A4NE00Kerq 13 minutes ago

jdifrancis

jdifrancis Chicago jail becomes top coronavirus hot spot, exceeding cases aboard USS Roosevelt https://t.co/n2UBXaSnlZ 13 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fabiolucv Chicago jail becomes top coronavirus hot spot, exceeding cases aboard USS Roosevelt https://t.co/WKcpSPHL7z https://t.co/ZxKN779tIS 15 minutes ago

VotarEsUnDeber

VotarEsNuestroDeber RT @lopezgovlaw: Chicago jail becomes top coronavirus hot spot, exceeding cases aboard USS Roosevelt https://t.co/kcMdqWj5cB via #FoxNews #… 18 minutes ago

breakingnewsma

US Breaking News Chicago jail becomes top coronavirus hot spot, exceeding cases aboard USS Roosevelt. https://t.co/SmDXOWKyN2 https://t.co/GAj3ee4fL4 22 minutes ago

lopezgovlaw

Jorge Luis Lopez Esq Chicago jail becomes top coronavirus hot spot, exceeding cases aboard USS Roosevelt https://t.co/kcMdqWj5cB via #FoxNews #National 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.