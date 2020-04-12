Global  

Disney World Furloughing 43,000 Workers

NYTimes.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
The action comes after the Florida attraction closed last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. About 200 employees who are considered essential will remain on the job.
Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves Chinese Migrant Workers Struggling To Hold On [Video]

Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves Chinese Migrant Workers Struggling To Hold On

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is expected to cause millions more people in China to lose their jobs. Economists say many of them will be left stranded without a safety net, unable to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Parade for Make A Wish girl who couldn't make it to Disney World [Video]

Parade for Make A Wish girl who couldn't make it to Disney World

A community rallied for a parade to support a Make A Wish girl who couldn't make it to Disney World.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:43Published

Walt Disney Will Furlough 43,000 Disney World Workers, Providing Full Health Benefits for 12 Months

The Happiest Place on Earth will stay empty and silent until the coronavirus crisis has passed, and thousands of workers will apply for unemployment assistance.
Motley Fool Also reported by •cbs4.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Disney World furloughing 43,000 more workers due to virus

Covid 19 coronavirus: Disney World furloughing 43,000 more workers due to virusWalt Disney World plans to stop paying wages to 43,000 workers in about a week while allowing them to keep their benefits for up to a year in what is the largest...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Khaleej TimesbizjournalsSeattle TimesNewsmaxcbs4.com

