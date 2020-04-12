Christians unite in spirit through Easter song Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Christians from more than 30 churches in the New York City area sang "Christ the Lord is Risen Today" from their balconies, windows and waterfronts to celebrate Easter Sunday. (April 12)

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published 3 days ago Christians Prepare For Virtual Easter Celebrations 02:36 Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield explains why Christian leaders across the Twin Cities say this could actually be a blessing in disguise (2:36). WCCO 4 News At 10 – April 9, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this