COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Christians unite in spirit through Easter song
Sunday, 12 April 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
Christians from more than 30 churches in the New York City area sang "Christ the Lord is Risen Today" from their balconies, windows and waterfronts to celebrate Easter Sunday. (April 12)
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
3 days ago
Christians Prepare For Virtual Easter Celebrations
02:36
Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield explains why Christian leaders across the Twin Cities say this could actually be a blessing in disguise (2:36). WCCO 4 News At 10 – April 9, 2020
