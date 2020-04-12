Global  

Christians unite in spirit through Easter song

USATODAY.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Christians from more than 30 churches in the New York City area sang "Christ the Lord is Risen Today" from their balconies, windows and waterfronts to celebrate Easter Sunday. (April 12)
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Christians Prepare For Virtual Easter Celebrations

Christians Prepare For Virtual Easter Celebrations 02:36

 Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield explains why Christian leaders across the Twin Cities say this could actually be a blessing in disguise (2:36). WCCO 4 News At 10 – April 9, 2020

