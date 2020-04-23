Global  

Deputies raid home of classmate of student missing since 1996

CBS News Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
New search carried out at home of man who has long been described as a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Deputies Conduct Second Raid At SoCal Home Of Kristin Smart’s Classmate

Deputies Conduct Second Raid At SoCal Home Of Kristin Smart’s Classmate 02:28

 Rachel Kim reports on a new raid at the San Pedro home of former Kristin Smart classmate and person of interest in her death (4-22-2020)

Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Deputies #raid home of classmate of student #missing since 1996 - Apr 23 @ 7:38 AM ET https://t.co/DiwRAligd9 13 minutes ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 For the second time in the past three months, authorities searched a San Pedro home belonging to a person of intere… https://t.co/pwefrD4hcA 4 hours ago

KotakeSteven

Steven Kotake RT @CBSLARachel: For the second time in the past three months, authorities searched a San Pedro home belonging to a person of interest in t… 6 hours ago

CBSLARachel

Rachel Kim For the second time in the past three months, authorities searched a San Pedro home belonging to a person of intere… https://t.co/9H4VHsZvSt 10 hours ago

ClumsyUnicorn87

🦄 Clumsy Unicorn 🦄 RT @CBSLA: For the second time in the past three months, authorities searched a San Pedro home belonging to Paul Flores, the last person be… 11 hours ago

nancyatra

nancy atra RT @SammiebabiR: Deputies Conduct Second Raid At San Pedro Home Of Kristin Smart's Classmate https://t.co/4Qm6504Ih2 13 hours ago

SammiebabiR

Sammie Deputies Conduct Second Raid At San Pedro Home Of Kristin Smart's Classmate https://t.co/4Qm6504Ih2 13 hours ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 UPDATE Deputies conduct second raid at #SoCal home of #KristinSmart's classmate https://t.co/BOu0dkR5Oq 15 hours ago

